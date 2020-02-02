February 2, 2020
Analysts Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) will announce sales of $166.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.20 million and the lowest is $164.07 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $808.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.07 million to $810.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $681.92 million, with estimates ranging from $671.79 million to $692.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPLG. ValuEngine lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 244.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPLG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,618. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $524.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.10. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

