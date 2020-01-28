Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is ($0.46). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $38,552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978 over the last three months. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $18.94 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

