Analysts Anticipate Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Fanhua Inc (NASDAQ:FANH) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $41.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.34 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fanhua an industry rank of 10 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fanhua by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fanhua by 21.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANH opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. Research analysts predict that Fanhua will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

