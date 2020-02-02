Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.69 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) will announce sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 billion. Genuine Parts posted sales of $4.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year sales of $19.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.35 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.61 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. 851,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

