Analysts Anticipate Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.46 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will post $183.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.86 million. Globant posted sales of $140.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $658.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $658.00 million to $658.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $807.47 million, with estimates ranging from $797.77 million to $812.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Globant by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,503. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Globant has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

