Analysts Anticipate Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) to Announce $0.00 EPS

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.87 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ICLK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 179,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.26. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

