February 1, 2020
Latest News

Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

John Highviewby John Highview

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

J stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. 1,185,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €48.00 Price Target

Short Interest in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Increases By 11.3%

Citigroup Raises Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *