Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39 billion. Jacobs Engineering posted sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

J stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.53. 1,185,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $63.70 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

