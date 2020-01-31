Analysts Anticipate Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to announce $7.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. Medtronic posted sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $31.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $31.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.80 billion to $33.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. 5,056,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com