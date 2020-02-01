Analysts Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $5.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $5.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCHP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.47.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 47,918 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 24.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $77,989,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 65,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

