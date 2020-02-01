February 1, 2020
Analysts Anticipate Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $214.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $188.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $914.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.40 million to $926.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

SLAB stock traded down $6.19 on Monday, reaching $98.31. 523,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day moving average of $110.60. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 234.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

