Analysts Anticipate Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.59. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Simmons First National by 134.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 150.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $24.42 on Friday. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

