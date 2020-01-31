Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $3.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.96 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year sales of $17.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.27 billion to $17.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $17.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.26. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 82.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price objective on Tenneco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.46. 62,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,274. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $530.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

