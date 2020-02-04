Analysts Anticipate Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Third Point Reinsurance’s earnings. Third Point Reinsurance reported earnings per share of ($3.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Point Reinsurance.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE TPRE opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97. Third Point Reinsurance has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

