Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $8.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.62 billion to $9.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 636.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $81.25. 602,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,022. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. Thor Industries has a one year low of $42.05 and a one year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com