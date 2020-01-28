Analysts Anticipate TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$1.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TCON) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($1.50). TRACON Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.60) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($7.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.90) to ($7.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.67) to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCON shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

TCON stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,520. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 179,718 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 146,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

