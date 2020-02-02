Analysts Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $965.17 Million

Analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post sales of $965.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $958.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $978.99 million. Workday posted sales of $788.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.67.

WDAY traded down $3.52 on Friday, reaching $184.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.44 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a one year low of $151.06 and a one year high of $226.83.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $48,387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $37,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Workday by 445.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com