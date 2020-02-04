Analysts Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agree Realty.

ADC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after purchasing an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,382,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.91 on Friday. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $72.45.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

