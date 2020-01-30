Analysts Expect American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.66. American Airlines Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

AAL stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 5,034,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,791,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,795,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 947.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,904 shares during the period. Selz Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,234,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $16,555,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 905,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,419,000 after acquiring an additional 267,000 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

