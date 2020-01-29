Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.96 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $237.18 on Friday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $167.55 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 13,615 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

