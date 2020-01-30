Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Avis Budget Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 66.13% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

In related news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

