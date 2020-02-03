Analysts Expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Avnet reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVT. SunTrust Banks downgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,307. Avnet has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,063,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 773.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after buying an additional 849,502 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,382,000 after buying an additional 537,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

