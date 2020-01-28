Analysts Expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Shares of CHH opened at $97.61 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $75.24 and a 1-year high of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,382 in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,152,000 after buying an additional 81,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,138,000 after buying an additional 554,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

