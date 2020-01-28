Analysts Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,309,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,242. Danaher has a 1-year low of $104.50 and a 1-year high of $164.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

