Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.94 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 69 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 660,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $8,908,527.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $634,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DSSI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 5,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,547. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Diamond S Shipping has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamond S Shipping (DSSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com