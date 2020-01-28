Analysts Expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post sales of $354.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $343.66 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $333.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock worth $3,099,495. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,658,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,031. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

