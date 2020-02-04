Analysts Expect Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Entegris posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entegris.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup set a $50.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Entegris by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $52.40 on Friday. Entegris has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

