Analysts Expect Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) will post sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.10 million to $20.67 million. Fidus Investment posted sales of $22.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year sales of $77.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.69 million to $78.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.74 million, with estimates ranging from $81.87 million to $85.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 50.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDUS. Raymond James cut Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Securities assumed coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

FDUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 2,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 35.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com