Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.86 Million

Brokerages expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to announce sales of $64.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $75.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $216.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $215.26 million to $218.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $285.90 million, with estimates ranging from $269.15 million to $302.65 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 242,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,568. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $346.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

