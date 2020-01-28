Analysts Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.99. 501,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. ITT has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

ITT declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $29,051.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $305,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,197 shares of company stock valued at $920,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in ITT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,314,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 866.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

