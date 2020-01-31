Analysts Expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.36. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 18.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMST shares. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market cap of $106.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $18.49.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

