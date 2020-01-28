Analysts Expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $416.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) to report sales of $416.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $412.10 million to $420.34 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $398.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.44. 32,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,338. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $99.30 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,639,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com