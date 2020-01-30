Analysts Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.17. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -503.45, a PEG ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $54.57.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $1,503,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,696,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,888,728.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,232,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 235.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 13.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 39.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

