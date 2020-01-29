Analysts Expect Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) will post sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.30 million, with estimates ranging from $6.11 million to $10.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Gary E. Jacobs bought 17,000 shares of Motus GI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 1,004.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Motus GI by 90.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

