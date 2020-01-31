Analysts Expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $430.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post sales of $430.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $435.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $427.00 million. Nice posted sales of $419.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nice by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Nice by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nice by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. 141,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,719. Nice has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.07.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

