Analysts Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Announce $2.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.15. Primerica posted earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $268,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,311.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $392,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Primerica by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI opened at $119.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.58. Primerica has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

