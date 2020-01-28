Analysts Expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) to announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Quaker Chemical posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

KWR stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.00. 93,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.65 and a 200-day moving average of $162.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Quaker Chemical news, insider (Steve) Brockhurst Stephen 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,426,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,505,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $10,807,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $3,475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com