Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to announce sales of $94.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.61 million and the lowest is $91.54 million. Regional Management reported sales of $83.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $351.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $349.27 million to $354.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $395.18 million, with estimates ranging from $389.96 million to $400.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $142,758.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

RM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. 38,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,046. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

