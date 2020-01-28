Analysts Expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.69 Million

Brokerages expect Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) to announce sales of $331.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $333.80 million. Superior Industries International posted sales of $378.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. Superior Industries International’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 245,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.01. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

