Analysts Expect TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TapImmune’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.10). TapImmune reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TapImmune will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TapImmune.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut their price objective on shares of TapImmune from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TapImmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

Shares of TapImmune stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,324. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $123.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.01. TapImmune has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

