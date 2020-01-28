Analysts Expect Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) will post $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $29.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year sales of $102.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $103.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.99 million, with estimates ranging from $110.23 million to $128.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.40% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 370,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.90. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com