Analysts Expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Vertex Energy reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.72. 39,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,144. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.81. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

