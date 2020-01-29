Analysts Expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) to report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.44 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

