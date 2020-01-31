Analysts Issue Forecasts for Biogen Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $33.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $33.08.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.58.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $277.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is a back-end load?

