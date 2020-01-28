Analysts Issue Forecasts for BP plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BP)

BP plc (NYSE:BP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP opened at $37.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BP by 97.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,062,686 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,314,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the second quarter worth about $53,354,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of BP by 17.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 18.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

