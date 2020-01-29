Analysts Issue Forecasts for Burberry Group plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.13. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating