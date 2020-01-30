Analysts Issue Forecasts for DISCO CORP/ADR’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for DISCO CORP/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DISCO CORP/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of DSCSY opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.19.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

