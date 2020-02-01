Analysts Issue Forecasts for Essential Energy Services Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd (TSE:ESN) – Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE:ESN opened at C$0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. Essential Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.65 million.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in western Canada. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion, and production and workover services through its fleet of coil tubing rigs, fluid and nitrogen pumpers, and ancillary equipment.

