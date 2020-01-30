January 30, 2020
Analysts Issue Forecasts for European Commercial REIT’s Q4 2019 Earnings (CVE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for European Commercial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$17.68 million during the quarter.

