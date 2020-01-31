Analysts Issue Forecasts for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q1 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FVCB)

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS FVCB opened at $16.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 661.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 579,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 503,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter worth about $1,045,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

