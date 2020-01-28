Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kraft Heinz Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:KHC)

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Kraft Heinz in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 42.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $48.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 92.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing